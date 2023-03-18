x
National Politics

North Carolina man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 attack

Aiden Bilyard, who pleaded guilty to an assault charge, was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison on Friday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Friday, a rioter who signed up for the Air Force after assaulting police at the Capitol was sentenced to three years and four months in prison by U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton. 

Aiden Bilyard was 18 when he sprayed a chemical irritant toward a line of police officers before using a baseball bat to smash a window at the Capitol.

READ MORE: 19-year-old from Cary arrested, allegedly sprayed 'bear spray' on officer in attack on US Capitol

Bilyard was attending basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas, when the FBI questioned him several months after the riot. He later separated from the Air Force and returned home to Cary, North Carolina. Bilyard, now 20, pleaded guilty to an assault charge last year.

READ MORE: Holding them accountable: 27 North and South Carolina residents charged so far in connection to Jan 6 Capitol attack

Read the full release from the U.S. Department of Justice here

