President Biden coming to Greensboro on Thursday

"On Thursday, April 14, the President will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina to discuss his Administration’s efforts to make more in America, rebuild our supply chains here at home, and bring down costs for the American people as part of Building a Better America," the White House said.