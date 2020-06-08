RNC releases health protocols for business portion in Charlotte

The RNC will bring 336 delegates to Charlotte. They will follow safety and health precautions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The RNC is just a few weeks away and although it will not be the event it was originally planned to be, there is a small business portion in Charlotte.

Instead of bringing thousands of people to the area, 336 delegates, 6 from every state and territory, will travel to Charlotte. The Committee on Arrangements for the RNC released health protocols that will be in place for the convention.

Every person will be tested for coronavirus before they arrive in Charlotte and will undergo daily symptom and temperature checks before entering venues. Social distancing will be in place in every venue and participants will be required to wear masks. PPE will be provided.

Novant and Atrium are both available for medical consults both in person and virtually and will test visitors if necessary.

Even after suggesting he still might make the trip to North Carolina, President Donald Trump now says he plans to give his acceptance speech from the White House.

“If we go to another state or another location, the amount of money is enormous, so that's something to consider also,” said Trump. “I think it would be a very convenient idea. It's something we just threw out. It would be very cost conscious by comparison to any other location.”

Some have questioned whether that's legal. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said it's not. The Hatch Act bans the use of government buildings and employees for campaign activities.