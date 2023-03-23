NC Senator Ted Budd introduces the Stopping Traffickers and Their Accomplices Act

The bill seeks to ensure that abortion providers "are not aiding and abetting the abuse of women enslaved in the sex trade.”

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Thursday, Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced a bill that targets human trafficking. The bill focuses on abortion providers' ability to detect and report cases where they believe a woman has been trafficked.

‌The Stopping Traffickers and Their Accomplices Act is cosponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. James Risch (R-ID), Sen. James Lankford (R-FL), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

The bill also has the support of several pro-life groups, including Students for Life Action and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

The bill narrows in on one aspect of trafficking that its sponsors believe is intertwined with the trafficking of women: coerced abortions. It does not address the trafficking of men or boys, only females, and particularly abortion providers.

The bill also does not address forms of human trafficking aside from forced sexual acts, such as forced labor.

‌Citing a 2017 State Department report on human trafficking that found evidence that sex traffickers coerce women into receiving abortions, the bill focuses on requiring abortion providers to file reports in cases where they believe a woman is a trafficking victim.

Abortion providers would also be required to participate in yearly training to recognize signs of trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime that must be confronted and eradicated. Given the nature of how abortion clinics operate, it is necessary to provide needed accountability to ensure they are not aiding and abetting the abuse of women enslaved in the sex trade,” Sen. Budd said in a statement.

Kristan Hawkins, the President of Students for Life Action, a group that supports the bill, released the following statement:

The corrupt partnership between human and sex traffickers with the abortion industry is well known, an ugly relationship that needs to be stopped to protect women caught in the crossfire. Abortion is an avenue for traffickers to continue their horrific abuse of women and girls. The abortion industry must be held accountable for aiding and abetting traffickers, and any opposition to this humanitarian bill will show that abortion's financial interests are being placed about the needs of women. The Stopping Traffickers and Their Accomplices Act is a great step towards preventing the abortion industry from profiting off of sex trafficking and ignoring the crimes they may be facilitating. Students for Life Action asks Congress to support this commonsense effort to stop the exploitation of women.

‌Another major component of the bill includes requiring abortion providers to report cases of suspected trafficking to law enforcement within 24 hours or they risk facing criminal prosecution

‌Abortion providers must also certify to HHS that they have a plan in place to identify and respond to needs of potential trafficking victims.

The bill would allow State Attorneys General to enforce the bill.