Donald Trump, Nikki Haley endorse different candidate in key race

The former president supports Katie Harrington while the former governor and ambassador backs Rep. Nancy Mace

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former South Carolina lawmaker Katie Arrington over first-term Rep. Nancy Mace in a GOP primary that tests his heft in the state.

Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 9, called Arrington “a true Republican” with his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for South Carolina’s 1st District. Trump called Mace -- whom he endorsed in 2020, and who worked for his 2016 campaign -- “an absolutely terrible candidate” whose “remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community."

Arrington ousted Rep. Mark Sanford in a 2018 GOP primary, only to lose in the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham. She launched her primary challenge to Mace on Tuesday.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has endorsed Mace, who was the first female graduate of The Citadel's Corps of Cadets in 1999.

Mace won her election to the U.S. House by taking back the seat from Cunningham in 2020 and taking office on Jan. 3, 2021.