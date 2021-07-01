'I can't stay': SC's Mick Mulvaney resigns from Trump Administration

Mick Mulvaney was a lawmaker in South Carolina before becoming Trump's acting Chief of Staff in 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina lawmaker Mick Mulvaney has resigned as President Trump's Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Thursday morning after witnessing the attack on the Capital by Trump supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, Mulvaney said, “I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in."

Mulvaney was one of five people turning in resignations after the events of yesterday.

In the CNBC interview, Mulvaney continued, “We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night. We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of.”

He finished his interview by saying Trump was “not the same as he was eight months ago.”