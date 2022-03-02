Graham: 'Putin has destroyed the Rule of Law in Russia,' calls for investigation of Russian leader as a war criminal

Senate resolution would call for Vladimir Putin and others in the Russian regime to be held accountable for acts of war and aggression against Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — South Carolina US Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a resolution in the Senate calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian regime "to be held accountable for the numerous acts of war, aggression, and human rights abuses that have been conducted under his watch."

In a draft of the resolution shared with media outlets, Graham:

Strongly condemns the ongoing violence, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses continually being carried out by the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies and President Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin.

Encourages nations to take any and all action to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin.

Supports any investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses levied by President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin’s military commanders.

Encourages the United States Government and partner nations to use its voice, vote, and influence in international institutions in which they are members to hold President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin’s military commanders accountable for their sponsorship of ongoing violence, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses.

Graham says, "“This resolution supports Ukraine’s war crimes complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is a chance to change behavior to stop Putin’s madness.

"Putin has destroyed the Rule of Law in Russia, jailing his opponents and killing those who dissent. The ICC is a venue to bring bad actors to justice in those areas where the Rule of Law is absent as they did in the Balkan War during the 1990s.”