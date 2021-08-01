Storming of Capitol brings inauguration day changes and debate over the president's future

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have said what happened Wednesday would not have happened without Trump’s actions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As people across the country continue to baffle over pro-Trump supporters storming a US Capitol building, leaders across the Carolinas have differing opinions on what should happen to the president for his role that is said to have sparked the flame.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have said what happened Wednesday would not have happened without Trump’s actions.

“We need to impeach," said South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn said he believes President Trump needs to be put out of office immediately.

“He wants to be remembered for doing things that have never been done before, he should be remembered for being the first president in the history of this country to [be] impeached twice," Clyburn said.

Clyburn said it’s a matter of national security, after the President's last rally speech ended in his supporters storming a US Capitol building.

"We’re going to walk down and I'll be there with you because you'll never take back our country with weakness,” the president said in a Wednesday rally in D.C.

"If you look at the speeches he’s made in the last couple weeks, what he said that led to this insurrection," Clyburn said, "there's no telling what he would say or what he would do to imperil the country.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted today that pushing impeachment would do more harm than good, be unsuccessful in the senate and set a dangerous precedent.

As President @realDonaldTrump stated last night, it is time to heal and move on.



If Speaker Pelosi pushes impeachm ent in the last days of the Trump presidency it will do more harm than good.I’m hopeful President-elect Biden sees the damage that would be done from such action. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 8, 2021

"He sounds like he's trying to protect a president,” Clyburn said.

Looking toward the inauguration, Clyburn said officials cannot repeat Wednesday's security failure.

“Maryland and Virginia, I would hope those governors will start putting in place right now what it takes to activate the national guard,” Clyburn said.

The inauguration was already set to have 2000 or fewer people because of COVID-19, but Clyburn says that’s likely to change.

“After this, there may be even less people,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn said the inauguration will look more like the DNC so the public won’t be allowed near, and shouldn’t try.

“Stay in your pajamas, get a cup of coffee," Clyburn said. "You're going to get a much better view from your living room than standing on a street corner four or five blocks away, and if the weather's like it is today, you're gonna be miserable.”