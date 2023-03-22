Supreme Court rules for deaf student in education case

Perez’s lawyers told the court that for 12 years the school system neglected the boy and lied to his parents about his progress.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education.

The case is significant for other disabled students who allege they were failed by school officials. The case the justices ruled in involves Miguel Luna Perez, who attended public school in Sturgis, Michigan.

Perez’s lawyers told the court that for 12 years the school system neglected the boy and lied to his parents about his progress. Perez and his family ultimately settled a complaint against the school system. Officials agreed to pay for additional schooling and sign language instruction.

The justices ruled the family can also pursue monetary damages under a different federal law.

