NC Sen. Thom Tillis will not attend Biden's inauguration due to recent foot surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Monday he will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration due to his recent foot surgery.
Tillis issued the following statement:
“Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from a recent foot surgery. Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not.”
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
As Biden and Harris prepare for the big moment, just days away, this year's inauguration will look different than the past due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.