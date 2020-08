State Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, had already said he wouldn't stand for re-election, but now he is leaving the House altogether.

A high ranking Republican leader in the North Carolina House resigned his seat this afternoon, effectively immediately.

Lewis chaired the powerful House Rules Committee, which has a lot of say over what bills become law in Raleigh.