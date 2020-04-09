Town of Matthews proposal would make Election Day a town holiday

As thousands head to the polls on November third, some won't have the option to vote in-person because of different personal scenarios.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Town of Matthews commissioner will propose making Election Day in November, a town holiday, hoping to increase voter turnout.

"I'm a firm believer that Election Day should be a national holiday," said Commissioner Ken McCool. "We want everyone to have their voices heard."

As thousands head to the polls on November third, some won't have the option to vote in-person because of different personal scenarios.

"I spoke with many single mothers, single fathers, people living paycheck to paycheck who just said -- I can't take time off my shift to go vote," McCool said.

It's a reality McCool wants to try to change at the local level in hopes of showing how it can work.

Under his proposal to commissioners, municipal workers would get a half-day or full-day off on Election Day. Town of Matthews businesses would be encouraged to set aside specific time for workers to vote as well, allowing those who may be disenfranchised by time itself, to cast a ballot.

"We hear you. We believe your voice is the same as every other person's voice and that you should be able to get ample time off to get your voice heard," McCool said.

In 2016, Mecklenburg County had 67% of it's registered voters, vote.

In the Town of Matthews last mayoral primary election in 2019, only 7.5% of registered voters actually voted.

That was 1,578 out of 20,952 ballots, according to date from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

McCall hopes turnout would only increase if the proposal passes.

"The town of Matthews can really be a leader on this subject in saying it worked in our town, let's see how it can work in other places," he said.

The proposal will be made at the town's meeting on September 14th.