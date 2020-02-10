York County woman goes door-to-door registering black community members to vote

For the past three months, Melissa McKnight Rouse has gone door to door registering people to vote.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County woman is going above and beyond to make sure the polls are flooded come November.

McKnight said the idea stems from an experience she had as a little girl where a teacher forced her to write a card to show her support to a president who she was not in favor of.

“I felt powerless,” said Rouse.

That feeling followed her through life, awakening her to the issues of voter suppression affecting the black community. That includes reminders of voter suppression throughout York County. One of those reminders is at Winthrop University.

“At Winthrop is Tillman Hall named in honor of Pitchfork Ben who was a former governor of the State of South Carolina,” said Rouse. “He intimidated and killed African-Americans who wanted to vote who wanted to exercise their right to vote.”

While those monuments fuel anger, it also fuels passion, pushing Rouse to encourage the black community to let their voices be heard at the polls.

Since June, Rouse along with 60 volunteers have spent one weekend out of the month in Western York County, going door to door in black communities, registering people to vote.

If you live in SC & haven't registered to vote yet you have until 5pm TODAY to do so in person! More important #SC deadlines (please share!): @wcnc #VoteSC pic.twitter.com/Ryt9cm78a9 — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) October 2, 2020

“Our ancestors would be proud that you’re exercising your right,” said Rouse. “They’ve lost their lives, they’ve lost their livelihoods for this right.”

Rouse’s initial goal was for each volunteer to register two people in honor of her parents, who both died in July.

“My parents were very adamant voters,” she said. Unexpectedly her goal was doubled, the group registered a total of 240 people, including 84 -year- old Robert Burkin.

“When I was coming up you couldn’t vote, black people couldn’t vote,” said Burkin.

Rouse said her efforts won’t stop here, she’ll be back on the ground encouraging people to show up at the polls come November.

“We’ve come a mighty long way and we cannot give up that right, we’ve got to utilize it,” said Rouse.