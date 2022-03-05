NC attorney general won't move to enforce state's 20-week abortion ban

North Carolina law bans abortions after 20 weeks, except for medical emergencies. But it hasn't been enforced because of a federal court injunction.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general has declined to meet Republican legislative leaders’ demand that he ask a federal court to lift an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Attorney General Josh Stein was responding to Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, who called on Stein and the state Justice Department to “take all necessary legal action” to lift an injunction from a 2019 federal court ruling that blocked the state ban.

North Carolina law bans abortions after 20 weeks, except for medical emergencies. But it hasn't been enforced because of a federal court injunction.

“The Department of Justice will not take action that would restrict women’s ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Protecting that ability is more important than ever, as states across the nation are banning abortions in all instances, including rape and incest.”

The Republican legislative leaders argue the June 24 Supreme Court ruling that overturned nationwide abortion protections invalidated the legal underpinning of the federal court decision and opened the door to reinstate the ban.