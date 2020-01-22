CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — It’s becoming a growing trend across the country and in North Carolina, now 11 counties in the NBC Charlotte viewing area have either passed or are talking about becoming Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

The declaration is meant to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, regardless of what happens on a state or federal level.

So far, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Alexander, Cleveland, Iredell, Cabarrus, Ashe, Stanly, Union and Rowan Counties have either passed or discussed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.

Tuesday night, the possibility is being talked about at several county commission meetings.

In Cabarrus County, several people want the commissioners to follow others in the area -- dozens of people are expected to advocate to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary inside of the meeting.

"It’s not just here in North Carolina, it’s a nationwide thing,” said Barbara Strang, a candidate for county commissioner and gun advocate.

Around 1,500 people have signed an online petition in favor of the county becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

People on both sides of the issue are expected to make public comments and at this point, there's no official resolution on the agenda, although Strang says commissioners have been sent several different drafts of a resolution.

She said their lack of action is concerning to gun owners.

“It’s a constitutional right and it’s a God-given right and it’s something our citizens don't want to be taken away," Strang said. "They're fearful they won't protect their Second Amendment rights."

In Catawba County, Sheriff Don Brown announced he supports the resolution, which will be discussed at Tuesday night's commissioners' meeting.

The resolutions hold no legal status, they're more ceremonial, but the national nonprofit organization The Brady Campaign says it's an alarming trend and can be a threat to public safety.

"If they take this to its furthest level, if we take this to its logical conclusion, people will die because they are not doing their jobs,” Christian Heyne said.

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw told WCNC he will be at Tuesday night’s meeting to advocate in favor of the resolution.

