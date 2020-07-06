N.C. court: Death-row inmates can use repealed bias law

The rulings stand to revive cases in which North Carolina death row prisoners claim racial bias was the reason or a significant factor for their death sentence.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's highest court has ruled that most death row inmates can again use a law addressing racial discrimination to seek life sentences instead, even though the law has since been amended and repealed.

The majority of justices agreed that most of the 2012 alterations to the 2009 Racial Justice Act and the 2013 repeal cannot be applied retroactively to two men convicted of first-degree murder.

The rulings also stand to revive scores of cases in which North Carolina death row prisoners claim racial bias was the reason or a significant factor for their death sentence.