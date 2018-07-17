RALEIGH, N.C. — Many politicians took to social media with strong opinions about President Donald Trump's comments in Helsinki on Monday. But a tweet by state Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, went further than most.

Martin is an Afghanistan veteran who is finishing his 28-military career in the Army Reserves.

.@realDonaldTrump, don’t come back. You are not worthy to stand on American soil made free by the sacrifices of men and women better than you. — Rep. Grier Martin (@GrierMartin) July 17, 2018

As of noon Tuesday, the viral post had more than 1,800 retweets and 4,500 likes.

"I guess it struck a nerve and resonated with folks," Martin said.

He explained that he is not currently on active duty and is therefore not precluded by the Uniform Code from making disparaging comments about the Commander in Chief.

Read the full story on WRAL.

© WRAL