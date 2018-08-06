RALEIGH, N.C. – House Speaker Tim Moore and other House Republicans filed a proposed constitutional amendment Thursday that would require voters to show ID to vote in North Carolina.

The bill, which is titled House Bill 1092, would put the issue on the ballot in this November’s statewide general election. The new law would read as follows in Section 2 of Article VI of the state constitution if approved:

“Photo identification for voting in person. Every person offering to vote in person shall present photo identification before voting in the manner prescribed by law.”

As written now, the proposal would not have an impact on absentee voting in the state. According to WRAL, voters wouldn’t see more details, such as what type of ID would qualify, before voting. In order to make the ballot this November, the referendum would have to be agreed to by the Senate and House.

In 2013, the GOP-led General Assembly passed a photo ID law, but a federal appeals court determined in 2016 that the mandate and other voting restrictions were passed with discriminatory intent targeting black residents. Former Governor Pat McCrory responded to the court's decision saying judges were "undermining the integrity of our elections while also maligning our state."

The North Carolina GOP responded with a statement of their own following the court's ruling:

Today, Roy Cooper and North Carolina Democrats were successful in overruling the will of the people who vastly support North Carolina's protections against voter fraud," said NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse. "The voter ID law has already been put into place and was successful in its implementation this year , despite the false predictions from the left. Preserving integrity at the ballot box is just plain common sense, but Roy Cooper and his liberal allies used endless lawsuits to throw our citizens under the bus .The people of North Carolina deserve a system that ensures every voter is who they say they are as they rightfully cast their vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

