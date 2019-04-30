RALEIGH, N.C. — A law that would make drugging drinks a felony in North Carolina is one step closer to becoming law.

House Bill 393, introduced by Rep. Chaz Beasley of Mecklenburg County, unanimously passed the North Carolina House Monday. Beasley introduced the bill following an NBC Charlotte investigation into multiple reports of spiked drinks at the Epicentre in 2018 discovered there is no state law specifically addressing date rape in North Carolina.

The investigation uncovered loopholes in North Carolina law for date rape cases. The new bill would make it a felony to drug another person's drink, regardless of whether the victim was sexually assaulted.

“So that if someone is not sexually assaulted, but they are still drugged by using a spiked drink, then they would in fact have a separate standalone crime,” Beasley told NBC Charlotte.

