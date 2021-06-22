Conflicts of interest prevent inclusion of proviso halting New Indy emissions increases in SC budget, state senator says

Sen. Michael Johnson says two state House members had a conflict of interest.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina state senator who tried to include a budget proviso preventing the New Indy plant in Catawba from increasing air emissions says the inclusion failed because two committee members recused themselves, citing a conflict of interest.

Sen. Michael Johnson, a Republican who represents York and Lancaster counties in District 16, was one of two state senators who previously put forward a budget proviso to prevent the beleaguered paper mill from boosting emissions. Democratic state senator Mike Fanning of District 17 -representing Chester, Fairfield, and York counties- joined with Johnson in introducing the proviso, and previously expressed ire after New Indy requested an emissions increase after previously denying the plant was the source a rotten egg-like smell that has plagued nearby residents in recent months. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) would eventually say the plant was indeed responsible, demanding action from the plant to meet a series of deadlines.

The proviso that Johnson and Fanning put forward would have stopped New Indy from further emissions expansion requests. However, Johnson shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday two state House members recused themselves from a Conference Committee that, had there been an agreement, would have included the proviso in the state's budget. The committee rules state three House members and three Senate members must meet to discuss, and that at least two House members and two Senate members must agree in order to keep an item in the budget.

Because the two House members recused themselves, the proviso was not included in the budget, which the state Senate passed on Monday. Johnson says both House members were part of lawsuits filed against New Indy, presenting the conflict of interest. All three Senators in the committee were in agreement about including the proviso, but that wasn't enough.

Johnson says he understands the requirement to be ethical, especially as a lawyer. However, he said the House could have taken a different path.

"As a Senator I am extremely disappointed that the House chose to send two members with obvious conflicts. To me, this symbolizes everything that is wrong with Columbia," part of his post said.

Johnson says he has spoken with Brandon Newton, the Republican representative from District 45 also representing Lancaster and York counties. He says the focus now is asking DHEC to turn down the increase request, and urged citizens to call the office of Gov. Henry McMaster as well.

"I am not done fighting on this issue. I will not rest until the odor is gone,"Johnson said at the end of his post.