Nikki Haley announces she will run for president in 2024

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley officially announced her bid for the White House Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who went on to serve in the Trump administration as ambassador to the U.N., announced she is running for president in 2024.

Haley made the announcement on Twitter just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Her decision ends months of speculation about Haley's presidential aspirations. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that supporters of Haley were expected to receive an invite to her first campaign event in Charleston on Feb. 15.

Haley's campaign slogan is "Stand For America," with the former South Carolina governor sharing a video on social media making her pitch to voters.

"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad," Haley said in a video launching her campaign. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina's governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley is the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party's 2024 nomination.

In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” but she has since shifted course, ramping up activity through her Stand for America nonprofit and political action committee, and endorsing dozens of candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

