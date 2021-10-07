x
Politics

NC Senate passes 'No Patient Left Alone Act'

Violation of these visitation rights would result in facilities being fined $500 per day for each incident.
Credit: Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com
In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Senate passed the 'No Patient Left Alone Act' that requires healthcare facilities to create visitation rights for patients. 

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, strict restrictions were in place in healthcare facilities that prevented visitors to see their loved ones, and many people died alone.

Once given final legislative approval, Senate Bill 191 will create mandatory visitation rights for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, and hospice care facilities during emergencies.

The bill heading to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk is another piece of legislation responding to constituent complaints last year about family members being unable to visit loved ones in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The bill says visitations must be allowed to the extent that federal law permits, and that hospitals can be fined $500 per day for each incident for violations. 

The bill passed with a 49-0 bipartisan vote and will be presented to Cooper for his signature.

