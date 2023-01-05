NC lawmakers consider raising age for blood donation

Senate Bill 389 would raise the minimum age for blood donation in North Carolina without parental consent from 16 to 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina Senate committee is expected to discuss raising the minimum age for blood donation.

Senate Bill 389 would raise the age from 16 to 18 for a person to donate blood without their parent's permission. The bill passed its first reading in the Senate chamber before it was filed on March 28. The will would impact hospitals, blood banks, individuals and other blood drives where minors are allowed to participate.

SB389 is sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Senate Deputy President Pro Tempore Ralph Hise. It's also sponsored by three Democrats.

Monday's discussion will start at 5:30 p.m.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts