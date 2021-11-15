Raises, bonuses for teachers, state workers part of long-overdue budget proposal

Votes are scheduled for this week, formally sending the two-year spending plan to Gov. Roy Cooper.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State lawmakers released a long-overdue state budget proposal Monday, promising massive infrastructure investments, raises for state employees and an income tax cut.

Votes are scheduled for this week, formally sending the two-year spending plan to Gov. Roy Cooper, who can let it become law or further extend a fight that submarined the past two full budget plans, delaying projects and raises across state government.

The bill includes 2.5% annual salary increases for state employees and teachers, plus multi-tiered bonuses giving most employees another $1,500 and teachers up to another $2,800.

