x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Raises, bonuses for teachers, state workers part of long-overdue budget proposal

Votes are scheduled for this week, formally sending the two-year spending plan to Gov. Roy Cooper.
Credit: luzitanija - stock.adobe.com
North Carolina state budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State lawmakers released a long-overdue state budget proposal Monday, promising massive infrastructure investments, raises for state employees and an income tax cut.

Votes are scheduled for this week, formally sending the two-year spending plan to Gov. Roy Cooper, who can let it become law or further extend a fight that submarined the past two full budget plans, delaying projects and raises across state government.

RELATED: Cooper to review Republicans' budget proposal this week

The bill includes 2.5% annual salary increases for state employees and teachers, plus multi-tiered bonuses giving most employees another $1,500 and teachers up to another $2,800.

Read more on WRAL.com 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

RELATED: President Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill

RELATED: Governor pardons NC man whose murder conviction was overturned

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

McCrae Dowless rejects plea deal in 9th District election scandal