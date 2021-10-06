North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper elected to lead Democratic governors' group

Association members elected Cooper to the job on Saturday at the group's meeting in New Orleans.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 10, 2021.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been formally chosen to lead the Democratic Governors Association next year.

He's been vice chair and chair-elect in 2021.

Now he'll spearhead efforts to help party nominees win more in a big gubernatorial year ahead.

Thirty-six governorships are on the ballot in 2022. Republican governors currently lead 27 of the 50 states.

Cooper is succeeding Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.