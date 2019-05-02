CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will be a few familiar Carolina faces at Tuesday's State of the Union Address in Washington.

In addition to local members of Congress, there will also be some guests who are invited by lawmakers. For example, Sen. Thom Tillis will be joined by pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife. Brunson spent time in a Turkish prison on espionage charges that he adamantly denies. Tillis worked for over a year to win Brunson's release in October.

Rep. Alma Adams will be joined by Cedric Dean. Dean was recently released from prison after serving 28 years for two felony charges. His release was a result of criminal justice reform.

Notably missing from the State of the Union will be a representative from North Carolina's 9th District. After accusations of ballot tampering, the state Board of Elections is still investigating and hasn't certified a winner.

MORE STATE OF THE UNION STORIES |

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

These are the special guests for Trump's State of the Union Address

State of the Union among most sensitive security challenges