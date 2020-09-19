Appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton, Ruth Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, according to the U.S. Supreme Court. Appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court.

North Carolina and Virginia lawmakers and others have issued the following statements after finding out the news of Ginsburg's death.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted the following:

“The country has lost a fervent icon of equal rights in the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a legal pioneer for women’s rights who insisted on fair treatment for all. Our hearts are with her family and her fellow justices on the Supreme Court. The Court must continue her legacy of justice and fairness.”

Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted the following:

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneer who served our nation with distinction on the Supreme Court for 27 years, serving 23 of those beside her dear friend - but polar opposite - Justice Scalia. She demonstrated that we can disagree on fundamental issues but remain civil."

Rep. Mark Walker sent the following statement:

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg broke through barriers to reach the highest court in the land and her relationship with Justice Antonin Scalia proved that genuine friendships are possible, even in a tough political arena. We pray for her family and for our nation as we approach the path ahead.”

Rep. Budd tweeted the following:

"I’d like to send my condolences to the family and friends of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While we disagreed philosophically, her passion for what she believed in was admirable and her loved ones will be in my prayers."

Josh Stein Attorney General of North Carolina tweeted the following:

"Rest In Peace, Justice Ginsburg. May the memory of the righteous be a blessing to her family."

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement upon the death of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“I am sorry to learn of the death of Justice Ginsburg. Her service as only the second woman on the Supreme Court was the capstone of a long and notable legal career.”