NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers are reacting to the U.S. House opening up an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The impeachment inquiry stems from a whistleblower complaint that became public last week.The complainant claims President Trump spoke with the Ukrainian President over the phone about investigating former Vice President Joe Biden's son. The President was allegedly seeking Ukraine's help with his re-election bid.

RELATED: Merriam-Webster says a lot of people are looking up the definition of 'impeach'

RELATED: What does it take to impeach the President of the United States?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially announced Tuesday that the House is starting an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said.

RELATED: Trump-Ukraine transcript coming as impeachment inquiry begins

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Walker responded to the news saying "After saying it ‘divides the country,’ Speaker Pelosi now says impeachment is a ‘healing process’ and is taking an action supported by barely one-third of American voters. Removing the President with no evidence of wrongdoing would leave the country even more divided."

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Alma Adams reacted to the news by quoting a tweet President Trump sent while still a private citizen during President Obama's tenure back in 2014. She writes "We're trying, Mr. President. We're trying," in response to that 2014 tweet that read "Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?"

North Carolina Republican Rep. Ted Budd tweeted President Trump is right to release the full, unredacted transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President, adding it's the "first-hand account of the call." Budd went on to say it's "incredibly reckless" for the Democrats to base an impeachment inquiry on the "second-hand account of a whistleblower."

The NCGOP tweeted "Instead of baseless impeachment calls, which are wildly unpopular with voters, Democrats should work with President Trump & focus on the issues that matter most to the Americans—including passing the USMCA, building up the economy, & securing our border. RT IF YOU AGREE!"

We will update this story as we get more responses from both parties.

RELATED: Laura Ingraham faces backlash after she compared Greta Thunberg, other youth climate activists to 'Children of the Corn'

RELATED: Whistleblower complaint could be headed to Congress