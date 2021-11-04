x
North Carolina legislators finalize redistrticting maps

Democrats are calling foul as Republicans could stand to gain 10 more seats in the U.S. House.
Credit: AP
Rep. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County confers with Rep. Destin Hall of Lenoir, N.C. during the House session on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. Hall defended the drawing of the new redistricting maps, and Harrison objected to the splitting of Guilford County. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts that are supposed to last for the next decade. 

The House and Senate voted Thursday for the lines drawn based on 2020 census figures. Republicans would largely fare well under the plans.

 Republicans would be in good shape to retain their state legislative majorities, as well as to win 10 U.S. House seats — two more than they currently hold. Democrats and their allies say the maps contain illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders. 

One lawsuit was filed last week and more could be coming.

