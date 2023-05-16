GOP thinks it has the votes to override Gov. Cooper's veto of NC abortion bill

Republican leaders in both chambers of the General Assembly predict a swift override Tuesday in the first test of the party's supermajority.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature think they have the votes to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a controversial bill restricting abortion access in the state. That appears to include the support of four moderate Republicans Cooper sought to cajole into siding with him.

Both chambers plan to vote on the override Tuesday — three days after Cooper rejected the bill during a rally across from the General Assembly building in downtown Raleigh.

Republicans maintain a narrow veto-proof majority in both chambers of the General Assembly. If one Republican in either chamber votes to support the veto, the bill, Senate Bill 20, fails to become law. The bill would reduce the cutoff for many abortions from 20 weeks to 12 and add other restrictions to women seeking abortions and clinics seeking to provide them.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts