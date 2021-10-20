x
North Carolina Politics

Advocates seek to reduce stillbirths, infant loss in NC

Advocates said around 800 stillbirths happen every year in North Carolina. They're calling on state leaders to do more to prevent these tragedies.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Advocates for families who've lost unborn or infant children are calling on state leaders to do more to prevent stillbirths, miscarriages, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, advocates said around 800 stillbirths happen every year in North Carolina. They say more education and better preventive care for pregnant women could cut that number in half.

"Everybody knows somebody," said Heather Greene. "One in four pregnancies ends this way – in stillbirth or infant loss – and so everybody knows somebody, and because of that, it touches lives."

Greene lost her daughter Addison 12 years ago in a stillbirth.

