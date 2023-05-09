NC lawmakers plan votes Tuesday on election, alcohol rules

Both bills are controversial. The idea behind the elections bill has been the subject of a bitter partisan fight over control of important state election decisions.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — State lawmakers returning to Raleigh next week to continue the General Assembly's 2023 session will consider one bill overhauling the State Board of Elections and another loosening state alcohol laws.

Both bills are controversial, and the idea behind the elections bill has been the subject of a long and bitter partisan fight over control of important state election decisions.

Those changes are part of Senate Bill 749, the second major elections bill of this legislative session. Gov. Roy Cooper already vetoed the first, which the legislature's Republican supermajority will likely override and make law, potentially as soon as next week.

The second bill would change the way the State Board is chosen, moving from a five-member board appointed by the governor to an eight member board appointed by the General Assembly.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts