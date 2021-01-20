x
North Carolina Politics

Your guide to Alexander County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to soil and water supervisor.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Alexander County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners is a five-person body responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Jeffrey P. Peal

  • Republican
  • Incumbent
  • Has been a high school teacher, coach, assistant principal and is currently a principal
  • Email: jpeal@alexandercountync.gov

Josh Lail

  • Republican
  • New electee
  • Has served on the Alexander County Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners previously
  • Email: jlail@alexandercountync.gov 

Board of Education

The Alexander County Board of Education is a seven-person body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. 

Scott A. Bowman - District 1

  • Incumbent going into his third term
  • Self-employed at Bowman Tire & Auto
  • Email: bowmantireandauto@gmail.com 

Ramie Robinson - District 3

  • New electee
  • Community college and high school teacher
  • Email: ramierobinson@alexander.k12.nc.us

Brigette Rhyne - District 4

  • Incumbent going into her fourth term
  • Operates an employment agency in Taylorsville called Brigette’s Staffing
  • Email: brigetterhyne@bellsouth.net 

Marty Loudermilt - District 4

  • Incumbent (unexpired term)
  • Former sheriff's deputy and police officer
  • Email: mloudermilt@alexander.k12.nc.us

Soil and Water Supervisor

Alexander County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five-person body that establishes local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district which is nearly two thirds farmland. Three of the board's members are elected in the general election and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission. 

Colby Herman ran unopposed for this position.

