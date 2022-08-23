Rep. Adams hosting virtual town hall on women's health, reproductive rights

There was a planned in-person component to the town hall, but was canceled due to Adams being diagnosed with COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday to discuss reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case which also ended the federal guarantee to an abortion set in the Roe v. Wade decision.

The town hall will be held via Zoom from noon until 1:30 p.m. A news release said Adams is expected to explain the decision and look at the legal, medical, and practical landscape for abortion care in the Charlotte area and across the country.

Adams also will be joined by panelists in this discussion. Registration is open now.

Adams, whose district includes the city of Charlotte and surrounding areas in Mecklenburg County, was set to host this panel in person as well. However, she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the first time. She said she was experiencing mild symptoms and has had four doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

In July, Adams was arrested during a protest in Washington outside of the Supreme Court building. She lambasted the majority opinion from the court's conservative wing, saying the decision was "fundamentally wrong".

