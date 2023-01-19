Rep. Alma Adams to be sworn in Thursday

Adams was elected for a 5th full term representing North Carolina's 12th district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams will give her annual state of the district address Thursday.

She will also be sworn in for the 118th congress. Adams was elected for a 5th full term representing North Carolina's 12th district.

In an episode of Flashpoint with WCNC's Ben Thompson, Adams said she is hopeful democrats and republicans can find some agreement.

"The Republicans are just barely in the majority, and we're barely in the minority," Adams said on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint. "That gives us an opportunity to come together and focus on those things that not only the citizens care about."

The two events will be separate, one at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord and the second at Julius l. Chambers High School in North Charlotte.

