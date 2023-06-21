Apology letter could be key evidence in alienation-of-affection case against NC House Speaker Tim Moore

RALEIGH, N.C. — An apology letter that details past infidelity and abuse could undermine a Triangle man’s explosive alienation-of-affection lawsuit against North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.
The letter’s contents serve as the latest glimpse into a romantic entanglement involving one of North Carolina’s most powerful elected leaders and a couple involved in state and local government — a scandal that’s now playing out in the public eye. The letter raises new questions about the couple’s marital status and could prove critical to Moore’s defense.
Scott Lassiter, a Wake County Wake Soil and Water Conservation supervisor and former Apex councilman who is active in GOP politics, sued Moore this week.
