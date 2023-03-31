Push in North Carolina to lower BAC limit underway in Raleigh

If the bill becomes law, the legal definition of impaired would fall from a BAC level of .08 to .05.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The recipe for a good night out might end with a drink in your hand. But if you drink and drive and are caught with a certain amount of alcohol in your blood system, you're considered legally impaired.

A change to what is deemed as such is now being pushed in North Carolina.

House Bill 148 was filed late in February 2023. If passed into law, it would lower the state's legal blood alcohol content level (BAC) for driving from .08 to .05.

State Representative Mike Clampitt (R - Dist. 119), who represents Swain, Jackson, and Transylvania counties in western North Carolina, said this push is personal. He's a retired Charlotte Fire captain and said he's seen his share of alcohol-related crashes. His claim is that lowering the BAC limit will reduce risks on the road.

“This bill will be saving lives," Clampitt said. “That person could be somebody’s grandchild daughter niece, friend at school.”

Steven Burritt with Moms Against Drunk Driving's South Carolina chapter said the group supports the legislation and has seen success from this change in other areas.

“It seems like a big change but we need to consider that Utah has already done it, countries in Europe have done it," Burritt said.



Data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation reveals that in 2021, there were 407 deaths from alcohol-related crashes.

But there are still mixed opinions from people who say there's a lot more to consider. Dr. James Reed with Novant Health said it's important to remember BAC is not a complete apples-to-apples comparison for everyone.

“The other thing to consider is your sex," Reed said. "A lot of people at .05 I think would be absolutely fine to operate a vehicle.”

House Bill 148 was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary the day after it was filed. If it's found favorable there, it'll first be reviewed by the House Transportation Standing Committee. If it gets the green light there, it'll then get moved to the House Rules, Calendar, and Operations Committee.

