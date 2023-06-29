Bill cracking down on street racing advances in NC legislature

Street racing and other so-called street takeovers can be dangerous, and they've become more common in some North Carolina cities.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation meant to crack down on street racing and other “street takeovers” easily passed the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday, according to a report from WRAL.

The bill would make driving in a street takeover an A1 misdemeanor — the most serious misdemeanor in North Carolina law — punishable by a mandatory $1,000 fine. A second offense within two years would be a felony, and the fine would be double the value of the vehicle used.

Promoting a street takeover, including on social media, would also be a Class A1 misdemeanor.

At one point Wednesday the fast-moving bill would have made watching a takeover a low-level misdemeanor, but that was dropped from the bill, which now says "mere presence alone without an intentional act" is not enough to generate charges.

