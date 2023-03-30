Bill filed in NC Senate seeks to ban participation trophies

The bill would prohibit awards based solely on participation for youth recreational activities.

A bill filed on Thursday in the North Carolina state Senate seeks to ban participation trophies.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senators Tim Moffitt, Eddie Settle and Bobby Hanig, would prohibit kids involved in sports or recreational activities from receiving awards based solely on their participation.

This ban would apply to youth activities that are under the authority of local government.

"Awards provided in connection with the activity, if any, shall be based on identified performance achievements," the proposed bill states.

