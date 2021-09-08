Charlotte City Council districts to be redrawn, public's input wanted

The Queen City's rapid growth has thrown city council districts out of whack, with some having thousands more residents than others. Now, the maps will be redrawn.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a decade of rapid population growth, the City of Charlotte is challenged with redrawing district maps. Depending on how it's done, it could hurt Republican presence on the dais, according to a current city councilman.

The mission is to redraw districts so they follow the "one person, one vote" rule, which is required by law.

New census data released in August shows there are roughly 879,000 residents in Charlotte.

When comparing, each district has an unequal amount of residents living within their boundaries.

Here is the breakdown of the number of residents in each council district:

District 1: 114,285 residents

District 2: 133,399 residents

District 3: 142,218 residents

District 4: 133,819 residents

District 5: 116,618 residents

District 6: 113,719 residents

District 7: 125,130 residents

The goal is to make each district have about 125,298 residents. The only district that is hitting that goal is District 7, which will likely be left alone, according to the city.

The maps will be redrawn through a process that's underway. It will be done by tweaking the lines, moving residents from one district to another, and it could turn city council even more "blue," Republican Councilman Tariq Bokhari, who represents District 6, said.

Currently, he's one of only two Republicans on the city council.

"These could be the last days of Republicans in Charlotte," he said.

The preliminary plans and advice to the council are to redraw the maps by moving thousands of residents from districts 2, 3 and 4 to districts 1, 5 and 6.

Bokhari will have thousands of residents moved into his district under that plan, possibly jeopardizing his job.

He argues the council should look at making the dais more representative of the community it serves based on political affiliation.

"In a town where 20% of it is Republican, and 35% of it is not Democrat -- they're unaffiliated -- do you believe that a couple Republicans are commensurate with that balance? Should they be on city council or not?" he asked rhetorically towards his council colleagues.

In Tuesday's committee meeting, council members struck down a requirement that would create a balance between major political parties within districts, arguing it's not possible in such a left-leaning city.

"Based on our population size and the expected data, those will be setting unrealistic expectations," Councilman Malcolm Graham, who is a Democrat, said.

Bokhari has floated the idea of making an eighth district and taking away an at-large council seat.

Regardless, balancing the districts must be done, and the city is asking for residents' input.

Here is the timeline for redistricting:

Oct. 5 : The redistricting committee will receive public comments and input on proposed, revised district maps being considered by the committee.

: The redistricting committee will receive public comments and input on proposed, revised district maps being considered by the committee. Oct. 18 : The City Council will hold a public hearing on proposed, revised district maps.

: The City Council will hold a public hearing on proposed, revised district maps. Nov. 8 : The City Council will vote to adopt revised district maps based on 2020 census data.

: The City Council will vote to adopt revised district maps based on 2020 census data. Nov. 12 : The city will notify the local board of elections as to whether final revised maps will be available by Nov 17.

: The city will notify the local board of elections as to whether final revised maps will be available by Nov 17. Nov. 17: The city’s deadline to provide adopted district maps to the board of elections, in accordance with the law.

If the city does not provide a redistricting plan to the board of elections by Nov. 17, the new deadline for the City Council to adopt and provide revised districts to the elections board becomes Dec. 17.