'What message are we sending when that individual gets out in 37 minutes?' | Mecklenburg County leaders call for stricter bail laws

Calls for stricter bail laws have grown louder over the last few months.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders are calling for stricter bail laws.

This comes after low bonds have been set for criminals accused of serious crimes.

Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather showed their support in Raleigh for a house bill called The Pretrial Integrity Act.

Among other things, the bill would take away the responsibility of magistrates to set bail for certain violent offenses.

“We need help," Jennings said, speaking before a North Carolina House Committee.

The latest instance sparking these calls: A Fort Mill EMS worker who was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the back of an ambulance. The man was given a bond of $15,000 and bonded out a little over a half hour after being arrested.

“What message are we sending when that individual gets out in 37 minutes?" Jennings asked.

House Bill 813 would help tackle challenges within the bond system.

“I’m not saying we should lock people up and throw away the key or keep them in jail till their trial, I just think there needs to be more accountability on how that bail is set for that individual,” Chief Jennings said.

This is another critical step forward in addressing the continued challenges within our bond system. I’d like to thank @CharMeckDA for continuing to work with @CMPD on this issue and for joining me at @NCLeg this morning. pic.twitter.com/Eja929QVIM — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the ACLU and some lawmakers are opposed to the bill.

“I don’t think our jails have the capacity for that, I think it's denying people constitutional rights," NC Rep. Marcia Morey, a Democrat, said. "Magistrates can set million-dollar bails if it’s a serious offense.”

Magistrates set bonds in North Carolina based on how likely the defendant is to show up in court and whether they're a danger to society. North Carolina judicial guidelines do not outline permanent bond amounts for most offenses.

“We want an opportunity to make sure that people who’ve committed these crimes, violent crimes, have an opportunity to go before a judge and that judicial discretion is protected within the law,” Merriweather said.

“It’s important that we bring accountability to the entire criminal justice system," Jennings said.

Jennings said this legislation is about setting a new standard for violent crime and holding people accountable while speaking up for victims.

The bill passed and will now move forward to the House Rules Committee before going to the floor.