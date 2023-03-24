North Carolina governor vetoes bill that would remove pistol permit requirement

The bill now faces a veto override showdown.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that aims to eliminate the need for North Carolina sheriff's offices to issue permits for handgun owners.

In a statement Friday, Cooper said "Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement's ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

Senate Bill 41, which was ratified by both the state House and Senate, would no longer require handgun owners to apply for permits through county sheriff's offices. The permit process currently in place demands criminal background checks and for sheriff's offices to make decisions on whether or not an applicant should be allowed to own a handgun.

Cooper's office claims the bill would strip sheriffs of their authority to deny a permit if they believed an applicant showed signs of mental illness, knew of domestic abuse incidents that may not be recorded in a national database, or displayed other signs the applicant could be a danger to themselves or others.

Additionally, the governor said the bill allows guns on some school properties. The bill's text allows for handguns on nonpublic, religious school grounds outside of operating hours.