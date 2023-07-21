Cooper vetoes big changes for NC charter schools

A Republican-backed measure have allowed taxpayer dollars to be used for North Carolina charter school buildings. The veto likely sets up another override battle.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to enable big changes to the state's charter school system, likely setting up another override battle with the GOP-led General Assembly.

House Bill 219, the "Charter Schools Omnibus," would remove a cap on enrollment growth at low-performing charter schools and allow charter schools to automatically add enrollment and grade levels over time without state approval.

It would also allow the schools to give preference to students in certain preschools. The law currently requires admissions to be done by lottery, not by preference.

