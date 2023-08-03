Dan Bishop says he will run for NC Attorney General

Dan Bishop, one of North Carolina's most conservative congressmen, won't seek reelection in the House for a shot at becoming the state's top prosecutor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of North Carolina’s most conservative congressmen will forgo a shot at reelection in the U.S. House to instead try to become the state’s top prosecutor.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, will launch a campaign to become North Carolina’s Attorney General in the 2024 election, he told Charlotte radio station WBT Thursday. Bishop appeared on the station to confirm previous reporting by WBT and tease a formal announcement on Friday.

“The decision-making was about whether this particular opportunity to serve as Attorney General was the right thing for me, or should I seek to retain the seat in Congress? And the answer is the former,” Bishop said on the Good Morning BT show.

“We’ve decided this is the right thing for me to do,” Bishop said. “It’s an enormously influential post. … Attorneys general have sort of evolved over the last 20 years and many of the policy fights we fight out are attorneys general bringing litigation to contain the federal bureaucracy from overreach.”

