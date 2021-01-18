Your guide to Gaston County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to soil and water supervisor.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Gaston County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners is a seven-person board representing six townships. Commissioners are elected on a partisan basis to four-year staggered terms and are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Bob Hovis - Crowders Mountain

Incumbent; has served on the board since 2016

Republican

Operations Supervisor for Nussbaum Automotive Solutions. Has been involved with Bessemer City Chamber of Commerce for more than 40 years

Email: bob.hovis@gastongov.com

Kim Reel Johnson - Gastonia

Newly elected, defeated vice-chair Jack Brown in the March primary

Republican

Retired from a 30-year career with the sheriff's department this January

First female commissioner elected to the board in 12 years

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kim.r.johnson.12

Allen R. Fraley - Cherryville

Incumbent; has served on the board since 2004

Republican

General Manager of Cherryville ABC Board, Realtor

Email: allen.fraley@gastongov.com

Ronnie Worley - South Point

Incumbent; has served on the board since 2016

Republican

National Guard Veteran, retired from N.C. State Highway Patrol in 2016

Email: ronnie.worley@gastongov.com

Board of Education

The Gaston County Board of Education is a nine-member, non-partisan body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. Seven representatives are chosen from six townships and two members are elected at-large. This year, three incumbents and one newcomer were elected.

Jeff Ramsey - At-Large

Incumbent; has served 12 years

Email: jefframsey@gaston.k12.nc.us

Beverly (Robbie) Lovelace - Cherryville

New elected; defeated incumbent Terry Usery

Retired Spanish teacher of 35 years at Cherryville High School

Email: bnlovelace2019@gmail.com

Brent Moore - Crowders Mountain

Incumbent; current board chairman

Email: dbmoore@gaston.k12.nc.us

Dot Guthrie - Gastonia

Incumbent; elected in 2012

Served Gaston County Schools as a librarian and media specialist for more than 30 years

Email: dotguthrie@gaston.k12.nc.us

Soil and Water Supervisor

Gaston County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is an organization that meets monthly to establish local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district. Of the board’s five members, three are elected in a non-partisan capacity and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

Roger Hurst - At-large

Incumbent

Project Manager at Duke Energy

Previously served as Secretary/Treasurer of Gaston Soil And Water Conservation District

Email: roger.hurst@duke-energy.com

Cherryville Bond Referendum

Cherryville residents voted yes to three bond referendums this year, all focused on investing in infrastructure and city improvement. In a video posted before the election, Cherryville Mayor H.L. Beam said these investments were long overdue. “We’ve band-aided it, we’ve done repairs, but sometimes the repairs were more expensive than just replacing the pipes. We decided as a council we had to make a bold decision.”