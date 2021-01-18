Your guide to Gaston County's newly elected officials

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.
Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Gaston County, and what they will be responsible for.
County Commissioners
The Gaston County Board of Commissioners is a seven-person board representing six townships. Commissioners are elected on a partisan basis to four-year staggered terms and are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.
Bob Hovis - Crowders Mountain
- Incumbent; has served on the board since 2016
- Republican
- Operations Supervisor for Nussbaum Automotive Solutions. Has been involved with Bessemer City Chamber of Commerce for more than 40 years
- Email: bob.hovis@gastongov.com
Kim Reel Johnson - Gastonia
- Newly elected, defeated vice-chair Jack Brown in the March primary
- Republican
- Retired from a 30-year career with the sheriff's department this January
- First female commissioner elected to the board in 12 years
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kim.r.johnson.12
Allen R. Fraley - Cherryville
- Incumbent; has served on the board since 2004
- Republican
- General Manager of Cherryville ABC Board, Realtor
- Email: allen.fraley@gastongov.com
Ronnie Worley - South Point
- Incumbent; has served on the board since 2016
- Republican
- National Guard Veteran, retired from N.C. State Highway Patrol in 2016
- Email: ronnie.worley@gastongov.com
Board of Education
The Gaston County Board of Education is a nine-member, non-partisan body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools. Seven representatives are chosen from six townships and two members are elected at-large. This year, three incumbents and one newcomer were elected.
Jeff Ramsey - At-Large
- Incumbent; has served 12 years
- Email: jefframsey@gaston.k12.nc.us
Beverly (Robbie) Lovelace - Cherryville
- New elected; defeated incumbent Terry Usery
- Retired Spanish teacher of 35 years at Cherryville High School
- Email: bnlovelace2019@gmail.com
Brent Moore - Crowders Mountain
- Incumbent; current board chairman
- Email: dbmoore@gaston.k12.nc.us
Dot Guthrie - Gastonia
- Incumbent; elected in 2012
- Served Gaston County Schools as a librarian and media specialist for more than 30 years
- Email: dotguthrie@gaston.k12.nc.us
Soil and Water Supervisor
Gaston County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is an organization that meets monthly to establish local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district. Of the board’s five members, three are elected in a non-partisan capacity and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
Roger Hurst - At-large
- Incumbent
- Project Manager at Duke Energy
- Previously served as Secretary/Treasurer of Gaston Soil And Water Conservation District
- Email: roger.hurst@duke-energy.com
Cherryville Bond Referendum
Cherryville residents voted yes to three bond referendums this year, all focused on investing in infrastructure and city improvement. In a video posted before the election, Cherryville Mayor H.L. Beam said these investments were long overdue. “We’ve band-aided it, we’ve done repairs, but sometimes the repairs were more expensive than just replacing the pipes. We decided as a council we had to make a bold decision.”
- Water Mains Project - $3.6 million to replace corroding main water pipes, which have become a liability
- Sewer Project - $1.8 million to replace and upgrade the inadequate sewer system with problems similar to the water lines
- Downtown Beautification - $3.3 million to replace and improve dilapidated downtown infrastructure to promote tourism and quality of life