North Carolina Politics

GOP lawmakers in no hurry to proceed on court-ordered new voting district maps

Last week, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down new voting maps Republicans passed in November and ordered them redrawn.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators were expected to return to session on Monday after the state's highest court told them to start over on their voting maps.

Leaders of the Democratic minority told reporters on Monday that they were ready to get to work on the new maps ordered by the court Friday. But the GOP leadership didn't appear to be in any hurry as things were mostly quiet at the legislative building.

