Gov. Cooper announces appointments to state boards and commissions

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Monday, Gov. Cooper announced new appointments to several state boards and commissions.
State board appointments
- The North Carolina Acupuncture Licensing Board: Patricia Ann Bernarding was appointed as a public member of NCALB.
- The North Carolina State Board of Elections:
- T. Jefferson Carmon III of Raleigh - nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party
- Stacy Clyde Eggers IV of Boone - nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party
- Alan S. Hirsch of Chapel Hill - nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party
- Kevin Neil Lewis of Rocky Mount - nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party
- Siobhan Millen of Raleigh - nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party
- The North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees: Tammy Coley of Charlotte, as the 14th Congressional District representative.
- The Roanoke Island Historical Association Board of Directors: Frank Daniels IV of Southern Pines as a member at-large
- The Governor's Western Residence Board of Directors: Nancy H. Hunter of Marion, as a member at-large
State commission appointments
- The Governor`s Crime Commission: The Honorable Sherri W. Elliott of Newton as a Chief District Court Judge
- The North Carolina Historical Commission: Dr. Susanna Michele Lee of Durham as a professor of history
- The North Carolina Human Relations Commission: Sonia M. Barnes of Garner as the representative of the 13th Congressional District.
- The North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission: Dr. Corinna Lynn Myers of Mathews as a health care professional
- The NCWorks Commission: Cameron D. McDonald of Charlotte as a business representative within the energy industry
- The North Carolina State Social Services Commission: Rebecca E. Andrews of Wake Forest as the 2nd Congressional District Representative