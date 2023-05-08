x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina Politics

Gov. Cooper announces appointments to state boards and commissions

Here are the Governor's appointees.

More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Monday, Gov. Cooper announced new appointments to several state boards and commissions.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

State board appointments 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

State commission appointments

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles


Before You Leave, Check This Out