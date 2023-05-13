x
North Carolina Politics

Gov. Cooper appoints Anna Goodwin as district judge for Union County

Goodwin is filling the vacancy left by Matt Smith, who was recently elected to the Superior Court.

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Gov. Cooper announced that he appointed Anna Goodwin as District Court Judge in Judicial District 20B, which serves Union County

Goodwin will be filling the vacancy left by Matt Smith, who was elected to the Superior Court.

“I’m grateful for Anna’s willingness to serve the people of Union County as a District Court Judge and I am confident that her years of legal experience have prepared her to serve in this new role,” said Governor Cooper.

Currently an attorney at Goodwin Law Firm in Monroe, Goodwin previously served as an assistant district attorney and chief juvenile court prosecutor in the Twentieth/Twenty-B Prosecutorial District.

