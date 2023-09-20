Grant for Project Break Point in Charlotte included in new NC budget, made public Wednesday

Beemok Capital, the firm behind the project, had asked the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to fund a third of the project's $400 million cost.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new North Carolina budget, expected to pass later this week, includes $20 million to be spent over two years on Project Break Point, which would bring a massive tennis complex to Charlotte's River District.

Project Break Point would include four tennis stadium with capacities ranging from 2,000 seats to 14,000 seats, in addition to multiple practice courts, an amphitheater, a pickleball venue, and more. WCNC Charlotte's Julia Kauffman previously reported that the location of the River District was chosen in part because of its proximity to Charlotte Douglas International Airport; the addition of the tennis complex is expected to boost the local economy.

Back in June, Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to contribute $65 million toward the facility. Then in July, Mecklenburg County leaders voted 6-2 to approve roughly $30 million to contribute toward construction costs.

This $20 million from the state budget -- $17.5 million allotted for Fiscal Year 2023-24 and $2.5 million for Fiscal Year 2024-25 -- brings the total contributions to roughly $115 million.

Charlotte City Councilmember Malcom Graham told WCNC Charlotte he is looking forward to partnering with the state "to bring big time tennis to Charlotte and the region,” adding Beemok Capital hasn't yet made its decision. If Beemok Capital moves forward with the Charlotte facility, the Western & Southern Open international tennis tournament would relocate to Charlotte.

North Carolina's budget will be voted on Thursday and Friday, before heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.