Hemp sales could become illegal in NC by Friday

North Carolina made hemp legal back in 2015, through a pilot program, which is set to expire on June 30. This would make hemp illegal in the Tar Heel State.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a budding business. North Carolina's hemp industry has brought big bucks to the state, but now it's in jeopardy.

A law that makes the sale of hemp products legal is about to expire.

Right now, thousands of hemp-based products are sold in North Carolina. Businesses say they're frustrated and unsure of what's going to happen next.

“There is a misconception out there of this product," Blake Wofford, co-owner of The Carolina Hemp Cabinet, said.

Hemp-related products sold in North Carolina must contain 0.3% or less of THC, the element that gets consumers high. The plant’s production and distribution were legalized several years ago.

Now, time is running out for the industry. North Carolina made hemp legal back in 2015, through a pilot program, which is set to expire June 30, which would make hemp illegal in the Tar Heel State.

“It will definitely be a hard pill to swallow," Wofford said.

Wofford said if hemp becomes illegal, they'll have other products to sell. Regardless, it will hurt their business and their customers.

"I would say half of our customers at least, are medicinal, and they’ve been using it for a while and now they wouldn’t be able to get it, so it’s a concern for everyone," Wofford said.

There are currently two bills that could keep hemp legal by aligning state law with federal law, but neither bill has been passed by both houses of the state legislature.

The Farm Act had a provision in it that would legalize hemp. The bill was passed by the Senate with that hemp provision, but the language was removed by the House Agriculture Committee recently after concerns from some House Republicans.

There's also Senate Bill 455, a separate pro-hemp bill. It's passed the House but is awaiting final action from the Senate.

For now, things are at a standstill.

It's important to note if hemp does stay legal, that means marijuana is not legal in the state. There is a separate medical marijuana bill, but it seems unlikely to progress.